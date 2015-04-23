Timothy Pawlik Awarded Honorary Fellowship in Australasian Surgeons Group - 04/23/2015

Timothy Pawlik, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Timothy Pawlik, director of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Johns Hopkins, has been awarded an honorary fellowship in the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS).



The fellowship recognizes significant work of internationally recognized individuals in the field of surgery who have made substantial contributions to the specialty and noteworthy contributions to surgery in Australia and New Zealand. The recognition of a fellow in another country’s college of surgeons is rare, signifying Pawlik’s international recognition and influence.



“Tim has selflessly and enthusiastically made himself available to medical students, junior doctors, trainees and fellows as a tireless and supportive mentor,” the RACS nominating letter says. “He has hosted RACS fellows at Johns Hopkins and left a standing invitation for colleagues to visit him when passing through Baltimore. Tim acts as a reviewer for the ANZ Journal of Surgery, and as Association for Academic Surgery president, he was a vocal advocate of RACS. His substantial participation over the last four years has contributed significantly to the reinvigorated activity and growing membership of the academic section.”



Pawlik joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins in 2005. In addition to his directorship of the Division of Surgical Oncology, he is a professor of surgery and oncology and the director of the Johns Hopkins Liver Tumor Center. He is also the John L. Cameron, M.D., Professor of Alimentary Tract Diseases.