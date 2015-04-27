Media Advisory: Johns Hopkins Social Innovation Lab Hosts Impact+Innovation Forum - 04/27/2015

What: The Social Innovation Lab at The Johns Hopkins University will host its Impact+Innovation Forum, featuring talks from a cohort of nine emerging social enterprises on their innovative work addressing challenges in the areas of medicine, food, community and technology in Baltimore and beyond. The forum will include a keynote from David Green, a MacArthur Fellow, who will share his journey using social innovation to provide affordable medical devices and eye care to patients in developing countries.

When: Monday, April 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Johns Hopkins Hospital, 1800 Orleans St., Chevy Chase Bank Auditorium (2119A), Baltimore, MD

Scheduled speakers include:

Christy Wyskiel, senior adviser to the president for enterprise development, The Johns Hopkins University

David Green, MacArthur Fellow and Social Innovation Lab innovator-in-residence

Carrie Neiman, founder of Access HEARS and a surgery resident at The Johns Hopkins Hospital

For more information: http://silimpactforum.splashthat.com/

To cover the event, please RSVP to Lisa Broadhead no later than 5 p.m. on April 27 at 703-927-6947 (cell) or lbroadh1@jhmi.edu.