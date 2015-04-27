-
Media Advisory: Johns Hopkins Social Innovation Lab Hosts Impact+Innovation Forum - 04/27/2015
Media Advisory: Johns Hopkins Social Innovation Lab Hosts Impact+Innovation Forum
Release Date: April 27, 2015
What: The Social Innovation Lab at The Johns Hopkins University will host its Impact+Innovation Forum, featuring talks from a cohort of nine emerging social enterprises on their innovative work addressing challenges in the areas of medicine, food, community and technology in Baltimore and beyond. The forum will include a keynote from David Green, a MacArthur Fellow, who will share his journey using social innovation to provide affordable medical devices and eye care to patients in developing countries.
When: Monday, April 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: The Johns Hopkins Hospital, 1800 Orleans St., Chevy Chase Bank Auditorium (2119A), Baltimore, MD
Scheduled speakers include:
Christy Wyskiel, senior adviser to the president for enterprise development, The Johns Hopkins University
David Green, MacArthur Fellow and Social Innovation Lab innovator-in-residence
Carrie Neiman, founder of Access HEARS and a surgery resident at The Johns Hopkins Hospital
For more information: http://silimpactforum.splashthat.com/
To cover the event, please RSVP to Lisa Broadhead no later than 5 p.m. on April 27 at 703-927-6947 (cell) or lbroadh1@jhmi.edu.
For the Media
Contacts:
Lisa Broadhead
410-502-9429
lbroadh1@jhmi.edu
Lauren Nelson
410-955-8725
lnelso35@jhmi.edu