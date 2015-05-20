Physicians Julie Lange and John Fetting Inducted into Miller-Coulson Academy of Clinical Excellence - 05/20/2015

1 2 Julie Lange, M.D. Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Julie Lange, M.D., an associate professor of surgery, oncology and dermatology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and John Fetting, M.D., an associate professor of oncology and medicine, have been inducted into the Miller-Coulson Academy of Clinical Excellence.

They were honored at the Excellence in Patient Care Symposium on April 27.

The program to recognize clinical excellence began in 2006 as part of the Center for Innovative Medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. It was made possible by the support of the Miller-Coulson family. Inductees are honored for their professionalism, communication skills, diagnostic prowess, depth of knowledge, ability to negotiate the health care system, passion for patient care and service as a role model to medical trainees. Each applicant must have four nominations.

Lange is a surgical oncologist specializing in breast cancer and melanoma. She was one of the original members of the Johns Hopkins Melanoma Program, which was formed in 1995, and she now serves as a clinical co-director of the program. She has a particular interest in melanoma at extremes of age and in the factors associated with variance in melanoma care. Lange is also a member of the melanoma panel of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group that annually evaluates and revises national treatment guidelines for melanoma.



In addition to being an associate professor, Fetting was associate director for clinical practice for 17 years. A 30-year veteran of the Johns Hopkins faculty, he is deeply interested in the treatment of breast cancer, especially in what hasn’t yet happened in breast cancer prevention. He is focused on his breast cancer practice and recently embarked on a fundraising crusade to support breast cancer prevention research at Johns Hopkins.



The John Fetting Fund for Breast Cancer Prevention Research was initiated by one of his patients. The five-year goal of the fund is $5 million. Encouraged by the field’s vastly increased understanding of the biology of breast cancer, Fetting expects these advancements to be successfully applied to prevention if the research is adequately supported.