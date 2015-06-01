Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department to Receive 2015 Haim Ring Award - 06/01/2015

Pablo Celnik

The Johns Hopkins Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation has been selected to receive the 2015 Haim Ring Award in the institutional category. The award is bestowed biennially by the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine to one institution worldwide with an outstanding record of accomplishment in fostering international exchange and education in physical and rehabilitation medicine.



The award is named after the late Haim Ring, who made major contributions to the advancement of physical and rehabilitation medicine in Israel and to the international development of specialist rehabilitation medicine.



The Johns Hopkins Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation was selected for its many years of leadership and stewardship, including its distinguished record of hosting international visitors.



Physical medicine and rehabilitation is the health care specialty focused on restoring the health and functional abilities of people who have become physically disabled, often due to a disease, a disorder or an injury. The specialty covers rehab for stroke, spinal cord injuries, spinal disorders, heart surgery, amputation, joint replacement, sports injuries and more. Pablo Celnik is the interim director of the department at Johns Hopkins.

“We should all be very proud to be recipients of the Haim Ring Award, as it demonstrates that not only do we directly impact the lives of our patients and community members but also the patients that our trainees and collaborators treat,” says Celnik, who also is a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation.



The award will be presented at the society’s ninth World Congress, which will be held June 19-23 in Berlin.

