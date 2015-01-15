Pamela Paulk Appointed President of Johns Hopkins Medicine International - 01/15/2015

Pamela Paulk Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Pamela Paulk, M.S.W., M.B.A., has been named president of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, the division of Johns Hopkins Medicine that develops high-impact international health care collaborations and provides medical concierge services for patients who travel from other regions to receive care at Johns Hopkins. Paulk assumes the role on March 1.

Throughout her 40-year career, including her most recent role as senior vice president of human resources for Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Health System, Paulk has distinguished herself through her exceptional ability to lead in complex environments, integrate large-scale operations and develop constructive business relationships across diverse groups.

“Johns Hopkins Medicine touches the lives of patients and families from nearly every country in the world, whether directly — those who travel to the United States for care — or indirectly — those who receive care in a region where we are working to improve health care delivery,” says Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Our approach involves developing sustainable, high-impact platforms to improve health internationally. Pamela’s diverse network and deep knowledge of academic medicine will serve us well as we forge further into health care’s global future.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine began expanding internationally in 1998, with the formation of Johns Hopkins Medicine International. During this early period, Paulk, then the vice president of human resources for Johns Hopkins, also served as vice president of global services for Johns Hopkins Medicine International, leading the team to identify new collaborations through a careful due diligence process. Many of those relationships continue today as part of the core international portfolio.

Over the past 17 years, the organization has entered into more than 50 collaborations in nearly every region in the world, including a recent joint venture in Saudi Arabia designed to strengthen the health care delivery system for Saudi Aramco’s 350,000 employees, beneficiaries and retirees. These collaborations are designed to leverage Johns Hopkins’ extensive expertise in medicine, nursing, public health, medical education, research and health care administration while tailoring this knowledge to local needs and culture in a way that advances health care in the region.

Through Johns Hopkins Medicine International, Johns Hopkins Medicine also has expanded its medical concierge services to serve the complex needs of international patients and their families, patients traveling from out of state, and local patients who aren’t proficient in English or who require sign language interpretation services.

“Though our ultimate aim is to provide access to safe, high-quality care close to home, there will always be a need for patients with complex conditions and illnesses to travel for medical expertise,” says Ronald R. Peterson, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “We have learned a tremendous amount from our overseas endeavors and from providing culturally appropriate, patient-centered care in the U.S. for more than 125 years. We are excited for this new chapter in our global ventures and are confident in Pamela’s ability to capably deliver on our promise of medicine.”

“For the last 17 years, Johns Hopkins Medicine International has been a pioneer in improving health care around the world by tapping into Johns Hopkins’ leading-edge patient care and vast knowledge base,” says Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., chairman of the board of Johns Hopkins Medicine International. “Pamela possesses a truly unique combination of skills — a stellar operational track record and outstanding leadership skills — that will be necessary to take Johns Hopkins Medicine International to the next level.”

Prior to joining Johns Hopkins in 1998, Paulk held various leadership and consulting positions in the areas of health care administration and business development. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from The Johns Hopkins University, and a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in science from Florida State University. Paulk has made significant contributions to the community, having served on nonprofit boards throughout Maryland, and has been honored with numerous awards, including White House Champions of Change (2014) and Top 100 Women in Maryland (2004, 2010).