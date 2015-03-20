News Media Advisory: Behind-the-Scenes Tour Offered - 03/20/2015

DIAN CEO Haibin Chen presents a gift to the Johns Hopkins Medicine Department of Pathology. Left to right, Michael Borowitz, M.D.; Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine; Haibin Chen; Ralph Hruban, M.D., interim director of the Department of Pathology. Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

What: To mark a new international collaboration between Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Department of Pathology and Zhejiang DIAN Diagnostics Co., the largest private diagnostic laboratory in the People’s Republic of China, reporters are invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of The Johns Hopkins Hospital’s newest and most sophisticated diagnostic laboratories, followed by a signing ceremony in the hospital’s historic Billings Administration Building.

The Johns Hopkins Department of Pathology, ranked the No. 1 U.S. teaching program in its field by U.S. News & World Report, is home to experts in more than 20 diagnostic areas. The collaboration between Johns Hopkins and DIAN, which has laboratories in 17 Chinese cities, will offer Chinese doctors and patients access to Johns Hopkins’ diagnostic services, bring medical education programs led by Johns Hopkins pathologists to China, and make the latest diagnostic knowledge available worldwide via iPad apps in English and Mandarin.

Who: Mandarin-speaking Johns Hopkins pathologists will lead a one-hour bilingual media tour of the hospital’s core laboratory, which opened in 2014 and analyzes more than 8 million samples per year, and the surgical laboratory, which handles about 80,000 cases yearly, including second opinions drawn from all over the world. After the tour, reporters are invited to attend the signing of a memorandum of understanding formalizing the new collaboration. Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Haibin Chen, DIAN’s CEO, will speak at the signing.

When: Tuesday, March 24; media tour of diagnostic labs: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., signing ceremony: 3 to 4 p.m.

Where: Media tour: main entrance, Sheikh Zayed Tower, 1800 Orleans St. (Between Broadway and Wolfe streets); signing ceremony: Billings Administration Building Board Room, 600 N. Broadway

