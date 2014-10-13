Media Advisory: The Johns Hopkins Hospital Celebrates Completion of Hospital Renovation Project - 10/13/2014

What: The Johns Hopkins Hospital celebrates with a ribbon-cutting ceremony the completion of another significant step in its East Baltimore campus redevelopment project. After nearly 24 months of construction, the Nelson and Harvey buildings, originally built in 1977, will reopen with 136 all-private patient rooms with sleeping accommodations for family members, family respite areas on each floor, updated software and equipment for caregivers, and many more modern amenities.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Where: Nelson/Harvey Lobby, 600 N. Wolfe St.

For parking instructions, contact Jania Matthews no later than noon on Oct. 15 at 410-955-5384 (office), 615-294-3390 (cell) or jmatth27@jhmi.edu.

Scheduled speakers include:

Ronald R. Peterson, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System, and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Myron Weisfeldt, former director of the Department of Medicine

Mark Anderson, director of the Department of Medicine

Karen Davis, director of nursing for the Department of Medicine



To cover the event, please RSVP to Jania Matthews not later than noon on Oct. 15 at 410-955-5384 (office), 615-294-3390 (cell) or jmatth27@jhmi.edu.