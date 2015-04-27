Media Advisory: Johns Hopkins Experts Available on Bladder Cancer - 04/27/2015

Join us for "Important Updates in Bladder Cancer Treatment: A Program for Patients and Caregivers."

When: May 7 at 1 p.m.

Where: Johns Hopkins Medical Campus, Weinberg Building Auditorium, 401 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD

Fast Facts:

Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States.

More than 500,000 people in the United States are bladder cancer survivors.

Bladder cancer risk increases with age.



Cigarette smoking, industrial chemicals and family history of bladder cancer are known risk factors.

Despite the prevalence of bladder cancer, funding for research on it remains significantly lower than for other common cancers.



The following Johns Hopkins Medicine experts are available for interviews:

Trinity Bivalacqua, M.D., Ph.D, associate professor of urology

Dr. Bivalacqua is the director of urologic oncology and chief of the bladder cancer division at the Johns Hopkins Brady Urologic Institute and Johns Hopkins Greenberg Bladder Cancer Institute. His areas of expertise include invasive bladder cancer and reconstructive surgery of the urinary tract. He has expertise in open, endoscopic, laparoscopic and robotic surgery, and he offers individualized treatment options for patients with a wide range of genitourinary malignancies. His research laboratory works on targeted immunotherapies for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and development of tissue engineered urinary conduits and bladder.

Theodore DeWeese, M.D.

Dr. DeWeese is the Sidney Kimmel Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences and director of the Department of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences. His areas of clinical expertise include prostate cancer, radiation oncology and urological oncology and his research interests include bladder and prostate cancer, DNA damage and radiation sensitization.

Charles Drake, M.D.,Ph.D., professor of oncology, immunology and urology

Dr. Drake is a medical oncologist specializing in genitourinary cancers and and co-director of the Prostate Cancer Multidisciplinary Clinic. His areas of expertise include immunotherapy and the diagnosis and treatment of cancers of the bladder, prostate, kidney, and testes.

Noah Hahn, M.D., associate professor of oncology and urology

Dr. Hahn is a medical oncologist specializing in bladder cancer at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and Johns Hopkins Greenberg Bladder Cancer Institute. He is conducting clinical trials to test new therapies for bladder cancer, including those of early stage bladder cancer.

About the Johns Hopkins Greenberg Bladder Cancer Institute

It was established in May 2014 with a landmark gift of $15 million gift from Erwin and Stephanie Greenberg and a $30 million co-investment from Johns Hopkins University.

William Isaacs, Ph.D., is a professor of urology and oncology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He is the William Thomas Gerrard, Mario Anthony Duhon and Jennifer and John Chalsty Professor of Urology. He currently is the interim director of the Johns Hopkins Greenberg Bladder Cancer Institute and presided over the grant-making process of $250,000 in bladder cancer research awards.