-
About
-
Health
I Want to...
Search the Health Library
Get the facts on diseases, conditions, tests and procedures.
-
Patient Care
I Want To...
-
Research
I Want To...
Find Research Faculty
Enter the last name, specialty or keyword for your search below.
-
School of Medicine
Media Advisory: Johns Hopkins and CDC Ebola Training Modules for Health Care Workers Now Available - 11/04/2014
Media Advisory: Johns Hopkins and CDC Ebola Training Modules for Health Care Workers Now Available
Release Date: November 4, 2014
Access the modules online at www.cdc.gov/vhf/
ebola/hcp/ppe-training.
ebola/hcp/ppe-training.
What: The Ebola virus disease training modules for health care workers developed in collaboration between experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now available. This interactive, Web-based learning program, called Ebola Preparedness: PPE Guidelines, is available for free through the CDC’s website. The program trains health care providers in three critical areas: proper donning of personal protective equipment (PPE), the safe removal of gear and active monitoring skills.
Program modules include:
- Options for wearing different combinations of PPE, allowing health care workers to view training material based on gear outlined in their facility’s specific protocols
- How to put on, or don, personal protective equipment
- How to safely remove, or doff, personal protective equipment
- Monitoring skills used by the designated observer during donning and doffing procedures to help staff avoid possible contamination
- Effective teamwork skills, such as communication strategies
- Tips for how to anticipate and mitigate potential contamination risks during the donning and doffing processes
Where: The modules can be accessed online.
Contact: Click here to learn more about the modules or their development process, or contact Lisa Broadhead at 410-502-9406 (office), 703-927-6947 (cell) or lbroadh1@jhmi.edu.
As seen in the 2016 Biennial Report. Learn more.
For the Media
Contacts:
Lisa Broadhead
410-502-9406
lbroadh1@jhmi.edu
Jania Matthews
410-955-5384
jmatth27@jhmi.edu
Downloads:
Photo/video files to accompany this story are available for download.
We are providing this photo/video with the understanding that it will be used only to help illustrate the story in the corresponding news release. Please use the caption and credit information provided. If there is anything else you need, please email us at JHMedia@jhmi.edu. Thank you.