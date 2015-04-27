Media Advisory: Healing Veterans’ Unseen Wounds — PTSD and Suicide Risk - 04/27/2015

What: A one-day conference examining the state of the science on post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidality among U.S. military service members and veterans.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has reported that the prevalence of PTSD among U.S. troops who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, many through multiple deployments, ranges from about 5 percent to nearly 17 percent. To help physicians, psychologists and psychiatrists better diagnose and care for service members, the Johns Hopkins Military and Veterans Health Institute and conference co-sponsors present a slate of lectures, panel discussions and Q-and-A sessions for health care professionals.

Journalists are invited to take advantage of a unique opportunity to learn about this serious public health problem. Topics include the epidemiology of PTSD and suicidality among service members, links between PTSD and conditions like substance abuse and domestic violence, and suicide prevention.

Who: More than a dozen nationally known experts in post-traumatic stress disorder and related issues from top military and civilian research centers. Speakers include:

Sandro Galea, M.D., Dr.P.H., M.P.H., dean of the Boston University School of Public Health and an expert on mass trauma resulting from events like the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Jacquelyn Campbell, Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, an expert on the link between PTSD and domestic violence

Robert J. Ursano, M.D., director of the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and a leading researcher on suicide in the military

Craig Bryan, Psy.D., of the University of Utah, who has developed practical suicide prevention strategies for treating soldiers and veterans

Retired Army Maj. Gen. James Gilman, M.D., executive director of the Johns Hopkins Military and Veterans Health Institute and conference co-director

Michel A. Ibrahim, M.D., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, conference co-director and editor-in-chief of a new Epidemiologic Reviews special issue on veterans’ health

When: May 4, 2015, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Where: Chevy Chase Bank Auditorium, Sheikh Zayed Tower

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

1800 E. Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287

Parking is available in the Orleans Street Garage.



Agenda: http://www.hopkinscme.edu/CourseDetail.aspx/80036152

Contacts: Heather Dewar, hdewar1@jhmi.edu, 410-502-9463

Helen Jones, hjones49@jhmi.edu, 410-502-9422