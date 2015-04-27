-
Media Advisory: Healing Veterans’ Unseen Wounds — PTSD and Suicide Risk - 04/27/2015
Media Advisory: Healing Veterans’ Unseen Wounds — PTSD and Suicide Risk
Military and civilian medical experts discuss state of the science at Johns Hopkins conference
Release Date: April 27, 2015
What: A one-day conference examining the state of the science on post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidality among U.S. military service members and veterans.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has reported that the prevalence of PTSD among U.S. troops who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, many through multiple deployments, ranges from about 5 percent to nearly 17 percent. To help physicians, psychologists and psychiatrists better diagnose and care for service members, the Johns Hopkins Military and Veterans Health Institute and conference co-sponsors present a slate of lectures, panel discussions and Q-and-A sessions for health care professionals.
Journalists are invited to take advantage of a unique opportunity to learn about this serious public health problem. Topics include the epidemiology of PTSD and suicidality among service members, links between PTSD and conditions like substance abuse and domestic violence, and suicide prevention.
Who: More than a dozen nationally known experts in post-traumatic stress disorder and related issues from top military and civilian research centers. Speakers include:
- Sandro Galea, M.D., Dr.P.H., M.P.H., dean of the Boston University School of Public Health and an expert on mass trauma resulting from events like the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
- Jacquelyn Campbell, Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, an expert on the link between PTSD and domestic violence
- Robert J. Ursano, M.D., director of the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and a leading researcher on suicide in the military
- Craig Bryan, Psy.D., of the University of Utah, who has developed practical suicide prevention strategies for treating soldiers and veterans
- Retired Army Maj. Gen. James Gilman, M.D., executive director of the Johns Hopkins Military and Veterans Health Institute and conference co-director
- Michel A. Ibrahim, M.D., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, conference co-director and editor-in-chief of a new Epidemiologic Reviews special issue on veterans’ health
When: May 4, 2015, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Chevy Chase Bank Auditorium, Sheikh Zayed Tower
The Johns Hopkins Hospital
1800 E. Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287
Parking is available in the Orleans Street Garage.
Agenda: http://www.hopkinscme.edu/CourseDetail.aspx/80036152
Contacts: Heather Dewar, hdewar1@jhmi.edu, 410-502-9463
Helen Jones, hjones49@jhmi.edu, 410-502-9422
For the Media
Contacts:
Heather Dewar
410-502-9463
hdewar1@jhmi.edu
Helen Jones
410-502-9422
hjones49@jhmi.edu