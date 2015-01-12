Julie Brahmer Appointed Thoracic Cancer Director at Johns Hopkins - 01/12/2015

Julie Brahmer

Julie Brahmer, M.D., an expert in the use of immunotherapies to treat lung cancer, has been named director of the Thoracic Oncology Program at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. The medical oncologist will lead a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, researchers and fellows developing new treatments for lung and esophageal cancer and mesothelioma. She will also oversee a $35 million investment in the program and the opening of the new Thoracic Center of Excellence at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, as well as laboratory research and clinical trials.

“Dr. Brahmer has established herself as an international leader in the field of immunotherapy for lung cancer,” says William Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Kimmel Cancer Center. “She is poised to lead an impressive group of cancer care professionals dedicated to bringing the most innovative treatments to patients.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and the second most common cancer among both men and women in the United States.

Brahmer has been a faculty member at Johns Hopkins since 2001 and is the author of more than 90 scholarly articles and book chapters. According to Nelson, the Thoracic Oncology Program at the Kimmel Cancer Center is a leading center of its kind in the United States, earning high-impact grants from the National Cancer Institute and Stand Up To Cancer. The program offers a comprehensive one-day clinic , where lung cancer patients receive a complete treatment plan at the time of their visits. Located at Johns Hopkins Bayview, the clinic is led by radiation oncologist Russell Hales, M.D., and includes a nurse navigator, internationally recognized surgeons, interventional pulmonologists, radiologists, pathologists, medical oncologists, and a team of research nurses and laboratory scientists.

“The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center is a special place, with committed experts dedicated to bringing the best treatments to patients through research and clinical trials. I am honored to be part of this team and to help lead us into the next phase of cancer medicine,” says Brahmer.

Brahmer is an active leader in national efforts to drive and support better research and treatment for lung cancer. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group’s Thoracic Committee and Cancer Prevention Steering Committee. A founding board member of the National Lung Cancer Partnership, now known as Free to Breathe, she currently serves as a member of its Scientific Executive Committee. She also sits on the Lung Cancer Research Foundation’s Medical Advisory Board, Uniting Against Lung Cancer’s Medical Committee and LUNGevity’s Scientific Advisory Board. Brahmer earned her medical degree from the University of Nebraska, completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Utah and finished her training with a fellowship in medical oncology at Johns Hopkins. She is board certified in medical oncology.