Johns Hopkins Named a 'Leader in LGBT Healthcare Equality' by National Survey - 10/15/2014

The Johns Hopkins Hospital has been recognized as a Leader in LGBT Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the country’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) civil rights organization.

The findings were part of the HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index, an annual survey that encourages equal care for LGBT Americans and recognizes health care institutions doing the best work.

Johns Hopkins earned top marks in meeting nondiscrimination and training criteria that demonstrate its commitment to equitable, inclusive care for LGBT patients and their families, who can face significant challenges in securing the quality health care and respect they deserve, according to HRC.

Johns Hopkins was one of a select group of 426 health care facilities nationwide to be named leaders. Facilities awarded this title meet key criteria, including patient and employee nondiscrimination policies that specifically mention sexual orientation and gender identity, a guarantee of equal visitation for same-sex partners and parents, and LGBT health education for key staff members.

“Leaders in LGBT Healthcare Equality change the lives of LGBT patients and their families for the better each and every day,” says Chad Griffin, HRC president. “LGBT people should be treated equally in all aspects of our lives, and HRC celebrates Johns Hopkins for its tireless work to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all patients.”

The Healthcare Equality Index offers health care facilities resources that were designed to help provide equal care to a long-overlooked group of patients, as well as assistance in complying with new regulatory requirements and access to high-quality staff training.

For more information about the 2014 Healthcare Equality Index or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/hei.

