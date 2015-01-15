Elizabeth Jaffee Named Deputy Director of Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center - 01/15/2015

Elizabeth Jaffee

Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., a pioneer in the field of vaccine therapy for pancreatic cancer, and an internationally-recognized leader in immunology research, has been appointed deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Jaffee, the Dana and Albert “Cubby” Broccoli Professor of Oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has been a faculty member there since 1992.

She succeeds Stephen Baylin, M.D, the Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor for Cancer Research, who is stepping down as deputy after a decade in the post, and who will return to his full time research role and director of the Division of Cancer Biology at the Kimmel Center. In announcing Jaffee’s appointment, Kimmel Center Director William G. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., said the focus was on selecting an accomplished physician-scientist with patient care experience and dedication to mentoring young investigators. “I am so pleased Liz has accepted the position. Her longstanding research on the development of vaccines to treatpancreatic cancer has led to significant advances in the field of immunology and personalized cancer medicine, and she has done all of this will also taking on numerous responsibilities in leadership.”

Nelson’s announcement also paid tribute to Baylin, noting that “Steve is a distinguished scientist who has been a transformative figure in the field of epigenetics.” He added that “his leadership has guided us through many challenges and new opportunities and I am delighted he will continue his outstanding career at the Kimmel Center.

As deputy director, Jaffee will help guide a senior leadership team responsible for developing and overseeing strategic planning, clinical research, new facilities planning and support for basic scientific discovery. Jaffee, who earned her medical degree at New York Medical College, and has published more than 150 peer reviewed scientific articles, co-directs the Skip ViraghCenter for Pancreatic Cancer and serves in several science leadership positions at Johns Hopkins and elsewhere. She earned the Vice Dean’s Award for the Advancement of Women Faculty at Johns Hopkins and holds six vaccine patents. She is Associate Director for Translational Research and co-director of theImmunology Program in the Kimmel Cancer Center; Deputy Director of the Clinical and Translational Research Institute for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and a member of both the National Cancer Institute’s National Cancer Advisory Board and the American Association for Cancer Research’s Board of Directors.

The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, located in Baltimore, is one of theNational Cancer Institute’s 41 designated comprehensive cancer centers.