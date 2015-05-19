A Celebration of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Graduates - 05/19/2015

Graduates of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine class of 2014 celebrate their achievements at their convocation ceremony. Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

What: A distinguished group of 268 graduates will embark on their future careers as physicians and scientists at the convocation ceremony of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. A total of 113 M.D. degrees, 138 Ph.D. degrees, 15 master’s degrees and two postbaccalaureate certificates will be conferred.

The guest speaker is Robert Siliciano, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Siliciano has a joint appointment in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Johns Hopkins. Siliciano, an alumnus of the M.D.-Ph.D. program, is a world-renowned researcher whose laboratory focuses on the mechanisms by which HIV remains hidden in the human body’s genome.

The student speakers are Catherine Colaianni and Alexis Norris. Colaianni will earn an M.D. She will do her otolaryngology residency at Harvard Medical School in the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary next year. Norris will earn her Ph.D. from the Graduate Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine. She will start a postdoctoral research fellowship with a joint appointment in the Solomon H. Snyder Department of Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins and in the Department of Neurology at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Thirty-two student awards will be given, as well as 13 teaching awards, including seven from the newly formed Johns Hopkins Institute for Educational Excellence.

Where: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201

When: Thursday, May 21, 2015, 2:30 p.m.

