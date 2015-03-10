The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Remains Among Nation’s Top-Ranked Medical Schools - 03/10/2015

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine retains its ranking as one of the top medical schools in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2016 list of Best Graduate Schools. In addition, The Johns Hopkins University was included in the top tier of specialty rankings.

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine ranked third overall, out of 118 accredited medical schools.

Top U.S. medical schools overall:

#1 – Harvard University

#2 – Stanford University

#3 – The Johns Hopkins University

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine’s 2016 national rankings by specialty:

Internal Medicine: #1

Geriatrics #1

AIDS: #2

Women’s Health: #3

Drug/Alcohol Abuse: #3

Pediatrics: #4

Primary Care: #29

Other Johns Hopkins University graduate schools were ranked as top programs. The school of education ranked first for the second year in a row on the Best Education Schools list. The Bloomberg School of Public Health ranked first on the Best Health Schools list. The Johns Hopkins University ranked seventh among health care management master’s degree programs. The Whiting School of Engineering ranked 25th on the Best Engineering Schools list. New this year, U.S. News & World Report included nursing schools in its rankings. The Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing ranked second on the Best Nursing Schools list.

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings are based on detailed statistical information that includes research activity—including National Institutes of Health grant funding—faculty-to-student ratios and a quality assessment derived from surveys of medical school leaders and experts at peer institutions across the country.



For a full list of the rankings, visit: http://grad-schools.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-graduate-schools