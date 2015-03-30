The Johns Hopkins Hospital to Salute Organ and Tissue Donors - 03/30/2015

More than 123,000 Americans — more than 3,500 of them in Maryland — are on the transplant waiting list for lifesaving organs, a number that is expected to grow despite great advances in biomedical science, treatment and technology. To bring greater awareness to the plight of people with end-stage organ failure and highlight the need for organ donations, The Johns Hopkins Hospital will fly the Donate Life flag throughout the month of April in celebration of National Donate Life Month.

What: A brief flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the lives of organ recipients and the courage of organ donors

Who: Johns Hopkins leadership, physicians, researchers and staff, organ donor families and organ recipients

Where: The Johns Hopkins Hospital flagpole outside the hospital main entrance, by the Sheikh Zayed Tower

1800 Orleans St., Baltimore, MD 21287

When: Thursday, April 2, 2015, 1:15 p.m.



How: Donate Life flags will fly at venues across the state as part of the Flags Across Maryland campaign, designed to bring greater awareness about the need for organ donation. The program is sponsored by The Living Legacy Foundation, Maryland’s organ procurement organization, and Donate Life Maryland, which promotes the registration of organ donors.

For more information about organ and tissue donation and to register as a donor, visit www.donatelifemaryland.org or www.thellf.org