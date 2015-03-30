Skip Navigation
Search Menu
News and Publications
In This Section      
Home > News and Publications > For the Media > Current News Releases
Print This Page

The Johns Hopkins Hospital to Salute Organ and Tissue Donors - 03/30/2015

The Johns Hopkins Hospital to Salute Organ and Tissue Donors

Johns Hopkins leadership, clinicians and patient families to raise ‘Donate Life’ flag as part of statewide campaign
Release Date: March 30, 2015

More than 123,000 Americans — more than 3,500 of them in Maryland — are on the transplant waiting list for lifesaving organs, a number that is expected to grow despite great advances in biomedical science, treatment and technology. To bring greater awareness to the plight of people with end-stage organ failure and highlight the need for organ donations, The Johns Hopkins Hospital will fly the Donate Life flag throughout the month of April in celebration of National Donate Life Month.

What: A brief flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the lives of organ recipients and the courage of organ donors

Who: Johns Hopkins leadership, physicians, researchers and staff, organ donor families and organ recipients

Where: The Johns Hopkins Hospital flagpole outside the hospital main entrance, by the Sheikh Zayed Tower

1800 Orleans St., Baltimore, MD 21287

When: Thursday, April 2, 2015, 1:15 p.m.

How: Donate Life flags will fly at venues across the state as part of the Flags Across Maryland campaign, designed to bring greater awareness about the need for organ donation. The program is sponsored by The Living Legacy Foundation, Maryland’s organ procurement organization, and Donate Life Maryland, which promotes the registration of organ donors.

For more information about organ and tissue donation and to register as a donor, visit www.donatelifemaryland.org or www.thellf.org

 

For the Media

Contacts:

Ekaterina Pesheva
410-502-9433
epeshev1@jhmi.edu

Taylor Graham
443-287-8560
tgraha10@jhmi.edu

Show me more...
I want to...

Contact Information

View our phone directory or find a patient care location.

Notices & Policies

Notice of Privacy Practices
(Patients & Health Plan Members)

Privacy Policy and Disclaimer

Non-Discrimination Notice

 

Language Assistance Available:


 © The Johns Hopkins University, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Health System. All rights reserved.