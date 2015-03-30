-
The Johns Hopkins Hospital to Salute Organ and Tissue Donors - 03/30/2015
The Johns Hopkins Hospital to Salute Organ and Tissue Donors
Johns Hopkins leadership, clinicians and patient families to raise ‘Donate Life’ flag as part of statewide campaign
Release Date: March 30, 2015
|
More than 123,000 Americans — more than 3,500 of them in Maryland — are on the transplant waiting list for lifesaving organs, a number that is expected to grow despite great advances in biomedical science, treatment and technology. To bring greater awareness to the plight of people with end-stage organ failure and highlight the need for organ donations, The Johns Hopkins Hospital will fly the Donate Life flag throughout the month of April in celebration of National Donate Life Month.
What: A brief flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the lives of organ recipients and the courage of organ donors
Who: Johns Hopkins leadership, physicians, researchers and staff, organ donor families and organ recipients
Where: The Johns Hopkins Hospital flagpole outside the hospital main entrance, by the Sheikh Zayed Tower
1800 Orleans St., Baltimore, MD 21287
When: Thursday, April 2, 2015, 1:15 p.m.
For more information about organ and tissue donation and to register as a donor, visit www.donatelifemaryland.org or www.thellf.org
|
For the Media
Contacts:
Ekaterina Pesheva
410-502-9433
epeshev1@jhmi.edu
Taylor Graham
443-287-8560
tgraha10@jhmi.edu