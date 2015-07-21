THE JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL RANKED AMONG THE TOP U.S. HOSPITALS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT - 07/21/2015

The Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked in the top five in nine specialties and #3 overall in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report annual Best Hospitals list, sharing the spot with UCLA Medical Center, in this year’s ranking of 4,716 hospitals. In the magazine’s ranking of hospitals in the state, The Johns Hopkins Hospital was again ranked #1 in all specialties. It also ranked #1 in all specialties in Baltimore.

Johns Hopkins Medicine leaders credit the employees for this acknowledgement. “We cannot offer excellent care or earn national accolades without the people who work at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,” says Ronald R. Peterson, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “The nurses, faculty and staff deliver the promise of medicine every single day, and for this we are grateful.”

“We are in excellent company and delighted to be among institutions that continue to aim to deliver the very best care to patients,” says Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “We send congratulations to Massachusetts General Hospital, which is #1 in the national rankings this year.”

The Johns Hopkins Hospital earned the #1 ranking for 22 years, including an unprecedented 21 years in a row from 1991 to 2011. The methodology used by U.S. News to determine hospital rankings is based on four complex measures: reputation among physicians, patient safety, outcomes, and structural elements such as technology and other resources that define the hospital environment.

In addition to landing in the #3 spot on U.S. News’ Best Hospitals list, the hospital ranked #1 in Rheumatology; #3 in Ear, Nose & Throat, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology and Psychiatry; #4 in Urology; and #5 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, and Geriatrics.

Sibley Memorial Hospital, a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine, was ranked #6 in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region. To be included in the regional report, a hospital had to score in the top 10 percent among its peers in at least one medical specialty or be high performing in two of five common care procedures or diseases.

A detailed list of the rankings can be found at hopkinsmedicine.org/usnews. For more details about the ranking methodology, please visit the U.S. News website.