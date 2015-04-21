Surgical Oncology Director Timothy Pawlik Named to Editorial Positions at Journals - 04/21/2015

Timothy Pawlik, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Timothy Pawlik, director of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Johns Hopkins, has been named deputy editor of JAMA Surgery (formerly Archives of Surgery), which publishes peer-reviewed research, commentaries, illustrations and special articles that keep readers up to date on important advances in the field, from surgical techniques to optimizing patient care. He also has been named associate editor of the Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery, a scholarly, peer-reviewed journal that updates surgeons on the latest developments in gastrointestinal surgery.