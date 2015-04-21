-
Surgical Oncology Director Timothy Pawlik Named to Editorial Positions at Journals - 04/21/2015
Surgical Oncology Director Timothy Pawlik Named to Editorial Positions at Journals
Release Date: April 21, 2015
Timothy Pawlik, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D.
Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine
Timothy Pawlik, director of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Johns Hopkins, has been named deputy editor of JAMA Surgery (formerly Archives of Surgery), which publishes peer-reviewed research, commentaries, illustrations and special articles that keep readers up to date on important advances in the field, from surgical techniques to optimizing patient care. He also has been named associate editor of the Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery, a scholarly, peer-reviewed journal that updates surgeons on the latest developments in gastrointestinal surgery.
Contacts:
Helen Jones
410-502-9422
hjones49@jhmi.edu
Marin Hedin
410-502-9429
mhedin2@jhmi.edu