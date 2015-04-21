Skip Navigation
Search Menu
News and Publications
In This Section      
Home > News and Publications > For the Media > Current News Releases
Print This Page

Surgical Oncology Director Timothy Pawlik Named to Editorial Positions at Journals - 04/21/2015

Surgical Oncology Director Timothy Pawlik Named to Editorial Positions at Journals

Release Date: April 21, 2015
Timothy Pawlik, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D.
Timothy Pawlik, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D.
Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Timothy Pawlik, director of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Johns Hopkins, has been named deputy editor of JAMA Surgery (formerly Archives of Surgery), which publishes peer-reviewed research, commentaries, illustrations and special articles that keep readers up to date on important advances in the field, from surgical techniques to optimizing patient care. He also has been named associate editor of the Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery, a scholarly, peer-reviewed journal that updates surgeons on the latest developments in gastrointestinal surgery.

For the Media

Contacts:

Helen Jones
410-502-9422
hjones49@jhmi.edu

Marin Hedin
410-502-9429
mhedin2@jhmi.edu

Show me more...
I want to...

Contact Information

View our phone directory or find a patient care location.

Notices & Policies

Notice of Privacy Practices
(Patients & Health Plan Members)

Privacy Policy and Disclaimer

Non-Discrimination Notice

 

Language Assistance Available:


 © The Johns Hopkins University, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Health System. All rights reserved.