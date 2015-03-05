Rachel Box Joins Department of Orthopaedic Surgery - 03/05/2015

Rachel Box Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Rachel Box has joined the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine as director of editorial services for the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. Box will lead an established editorial department that provides editorial support for the publications of nearly 50 clinical and research faculty. She will also run educational programs to support residents and fellows in their development as authors.



Box earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Loyola University Maryland and a master’s degree in biomedical writing from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. She has taught professional writing at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, and she previously worked as an editor for the American Journal of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a board-certified editor in the life sciences.