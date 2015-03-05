Skip Navigation
Search Menu
News and Publications
In This Section      
Home > News and Publications > For the Media > Current News Releases
Print This Page

Rachel Box Joins Department of Orthopaedic Surgery - 03/05/2015

Rachel Box Joins Department of Orthopaedic Surgery

Release Date: March 5, 2015
Rachel Box
Rachel Box
Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Rachel Box has joined the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine as director of editorial services for the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. Box will lead an established editorial department that provides editorial support for the publications of nearly 50 clinical and research faculty. She will also run educational programs to support residents and fellows in their development as authors.

Box earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Loyola University Maryland and a master’s degree in biomedical writing from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. She has taught professional writing at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, and she previously worked as an editor for the American Journal of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a board-certified editor in the life sciences.

For the Media

Contacts:

Helen Jones
410-502-9422
hjones49@jhmi.edu

Marin Hedin
410-502-9429
mhedin2@jhmi.edu

Show me more...
I want to...

Contact Information

View our phone directory or find a patient care location.

Notices & Policies

Notice of Privacy Practices
(Patients & Health Plan Members)

Privacy Policy and Disclaimer

Non-Discrimination Notice

 

Language Assistance Available:


 © The Johns Hopkins University, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Health System. All rights reserved.