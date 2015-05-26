News Media Advisory: Johns Hopkins Hosts United Way Charity Event, 'Dancing with the Hopkins Stars' - 05/26/2015

What: Johns Hopkins faculty and staff members show off their dance moves by competing in Dancing with the Hopkins Stars in support of United Way.

Johns Hopkins is teaming up with many other local companies and organizations to raise funds for Maryland Unites, a United Way program that provides humanitarian relief and emergency support to nonprofits in Baltimore neighborhoods that need help rebuilding. Two couples will win the competition — one for the best dance performance and one for rasing the most money for their United Way initiative. Like the primetime show it's based on, the prize is a coveted mirror-ball trophy.

When: Tuesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m.



Where: Turner Auditorium, East Monument Street, between North Broadway and Rutland Avenue

Who: The event features 10 Johns Hopkins dancing couples who will perform choreographed routines for a live audience and a panel of judges.

For more information on the couples competing and their chosen charities go to: http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/unitedway/dwths/

Also, see video footage of contestants rehearsing:

--Allison Agwu and Elliot McVeigh

--Pamela Paulk and Dorry Segev

--Erika Benson and Darren Brownlee