News Media Advisory: Groundbreaking Ceremony - 05/14/2015
News Media Advisory: Groundbreaking Ceremony
Release Date: May 14, 2015
What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for 1812 Ashland
Building to house Johns Hopkins offices, including FastForward East, a program designed to move academic findings and translational research into the commercial marketplace.
When: Friday, May 15, 10 a.m.
Where: Northwest corner of North Wolfe Street and Ashland Avenue in East Baltimore
Parking is available at a surface lot accessible from Madison Street or Ashland Avenue at 1801 N. Durham St.
Who:
Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, mayor of Baltimore City
Nathaniel McFadden, Maryland state senator
Ronald J. Daniels, president of The Johns Hopkins University
Raymond Skinner, CEO of East Baltimore Development Inc. (EBDI)
Ronald R. Peterson, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine
Student, Henderson-Hopkins
Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine
Contact: To cover the event, please RSVP to Jania Matthews no later than 9 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at 410-955-5384 (office), 615-294-3390 (cell) or jmatth27@jhmi.edu.
For the Media
Contact:
Jania Matthews
410-955-5384
jmatth27@jhmi.edu