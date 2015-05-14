News Media Advisory: Groundbreaking Ceremony - 05/14/2015

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for 1812 Ashland

Building to house Johns Hopkins offices, including FastForward East, a program designed to move academic findings and translational research into the commercial marketplace.

When: Friday, May 15, 10 a.m.

Where: Northwest corner of North Wolfe Street and Ashland Avenue in East Baltimore

Parking is available at a surface lot accessible from Madison Street or Ashland Avenue at 1801 N. Durham St.

Who:

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, mayor of Baltimore City

Nathaniel McFadden, Maryland state senator

Ronald J. Daniels, president of The Johns Hopkins University

Raymond Skinner, CEO of East Baltimore Development Inc. (EBDI)

Ronald R. Peterson, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Student, Henderson-Hopkins

Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Contact: To cover the event, please RSVP to Jania Matthews no later than 9 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at 410-955-5384 (office), 615-294-3390 (cell) or jmatth27@jhmi.edu.