Skip Navigation
Search Menu
News and Publications
In This Section      
Home > News and Publications > For the Media > Current News Releases
Print This Page

News Media Advisory: Groundbreaking Ceremony - 05/14/2015

News Media Advisory: Groundbreaking Ceremony

Release Date: May 14, 2015

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for 1812 Ashland
Building to house Johns Hopkins offices, including FastForward East, a program designed to move academic findings and translational research into the commercial marketplace.

When: Friday, May 15, 10 a.m.

Where: Northwest corner of North Wolfe Street and Ashland Avenue in East Baltimore

Parking is available at a surface lot accessible from Madison Street or Ashland Avenue at 1801 N. Durham St.

Who:

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, mayor of Baltimore City

Nathaniel McFadden, Maryland state senator

Ronald J. Daniels, president of The Johns Hopkins University

Raymond Skinner, CEO of East Baltimore Development Inc. (EBDI)

Ronald R. Peterson, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Student, Henderson-Hopkins

Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Contact: To cover the event, please RSVP to Jania Matthews no later than 9 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at 410-955-5384 (office), 615-294-3390 (cell) or jmatth27@jhmi.edu.

Show me more...
I want to...

Contact Information

View our phone directory or find a patient care location.

Notices & Policies

Notice of Privacy Practices
(Patients & Health Plan Members)

Privacy Policy and Disclaimer

Non-Discrimination Notice

 

Language Assistance Available:


 © The Johns Hopkins University, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Health System. All rights reserved.