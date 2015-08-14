Medical Student Tiffany Ho Elected to the American Academy of Family Physicians Board of Directors - 08/14/2015

Tiffany Ho, M.P.H. Credit: Courtesy of the American Academy of Family Physicians

Tiffany Ho, M.P.H., a member of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine’s class of 2016, has been elected to serve as a student member on the American Academy of Family Physicians board of directors for the next year. The election took place Aug. 1 at the organization’s National Conference of Family Medicine Residents and Medical Students in Kansas City, Missouri.

Since starting medical school, Ho has energized the Johns Hopkins Family Medicine Interest Group (FMIG). Despite the absence of a department of family medicine at Johns Hopkins, Ho has worked hard to bring opportunities from family medicine departments at other institutions to the school. She established partnerships with local family physicians, who gave Johns Hopkins students unique clinical experiences. Through these networks, she also helps the Johns Hopkins FMIG organize events that expose her classmates to the field of family medicine.

Her contributions, along with those of medical students from all years, led to the Johns Hopkins FMIG’s receiving a Program of Excellence Award this year from the academy.



In her role on the academy’s board, Ho will represent the interests and opinions of the national medical student body. Regarding her goals for the year, she says: “We are experiencing an exciting, innovative period in medicine. The need for strong primary care continues to grow, and I aim to increase student interest in this much-needed field. When I’m the only student in that boardroom full of family physicians, I plan to advocate on behalf of medical students and patients nationwide to inspire positive change in the U.S. health care system.”