Media Advisory: Health IT Entrepreneurs Showcase Startups at DreamIt Health Demo Day, Co-Sponsored by Johns Hopkins - 05/11/2015

Who: Entrepreneurs and inventors with an audience of industry leaders, possible investors and potential customers

What: Brief presentations about innovative ideas that offer solutions to several health care challenges; among them is a startup from Baltimore that has developed a mobile app designed to improve transition of patient care and avoid preventable medical errors

When: Wednesday, May 13, 10 a.m. (presentations begin)

Note: Event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Where: 8 Market Place, Baltimore, MD 21202 (the gallery space on the first floor in Power Plant Live)

Startups giving presentations include:

Baton (Baltimore) is a mobile app that ensures the seamless transition of patient care between hospital teams to avoid preventable medical errors.

Decisive Health Systems (San Francisco) is an online information and communication portal for the healthcare community, dedicated to helping doctors and their patients come together to make better, more informed decisions about patient care.

InsightMedi (Spain) is a photo-sharing network for health care professionals designed to enhance education and enable curbside consultations on a large scale.

Nomful (Chicago) democratizes personalized nutrition support, so that everyone can have access to a network of expert nutrition coaches.

Redox (Madison, Wisconsin) enables software developers to rapidly integrate with installed legacy health IT systems through a modern application programming interface.

Sisu Global Health (Grand Rapids, Michigan) develops medical devices for the most challenging environments and markets. Its first product enables autotransfusion of hemorrhaging patients in the field with military and developing world applications.

