Johns Hopkins Medicine and All Children’s Hospital Leaders Recognized as Top Experts in Patient Safety - 04/28/2015

Two leaders in patient safety from the Johns Hopkins Health System were named to Becker's Hospital Review’s list of 50 Experts Leading the Field of Patient Safety. Peter Pronovost, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality and senior vice president for patient safety and quality at Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Brigitta Mueller, M.D., M.H.C.M., vice president of medical affairs and chief patient safety officer at All Children’s Hospital Johns Hopkins Medicine, were both recognized as top patient safety experts.

The list of experts includes advocates, professors, researchers, administrators and health care providers who have won awards, published articles, spoken out and led initiatives to reduce harm and ensure safety. This is the third year Becker’s has selected leaders in the area of patient safety after considering nominations from across the United States.

Pronovost is recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities on patient safety and has published more than 750 articles. He has developed a scientifically proven method for reducing the deadly infections associated with central line catheters. His simple but effective checklist protocol virtually eliminated such infections in intensive care units (ICUs) across the state of Michigan, saving 1,500 lives and $100 million annually. These results have been sustained for more than 10 years. Moreover, the checklist protocol has been implemented across the United States, state by state, reducing the rate of bloodstream infections in the nation’s ICUs by 80 percent. The protocol’s success has prompted the spread of the central line-associated bloodstream infection prevention program to ICUs in the United Kingdom, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. The New Yorker says Pronovost’s “work has already saved more lives than that of any laboratory scientist in the past decade.” Building on his long-standing effort to study and improve ICU care, Pronovost is now applying a systems engineering approach to patient safety that aims to eliminate several preventable harms, instead of just one.

Mueller oversees a full spectrum of pediatric quality and safety initiatives, and she plays a key role in focusing on a culture of safety and academic transformation at All Children’s Hospital Johns Hopkins Medicine in St. Petersburg, Florida. She has implemented many safety and quality efficiencies, including adding a daily operational call that allows all staff members to discuss safety events and potential risks to help hospital leaders better understand what is happening throughout every hospital department and manage potential incidents quickly and safely. A professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Mueller was recently named to the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Quality Improvement and Patient Safety’s executive committee, and she is a core faculty member of the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality.