Johns Hopkins Employees Raise More Than $50,000 with United Way Charity Event, 'Dancing with the Hopkins Stars' - 05/27/2015

On Wednesday, May 27, Johns Hopkins Medicine announced that the United Way Charity Event, “Dancing with the Hopkins Stars,” held the previous night, raised more than $50,000 to support Maryland Unites, a United Way program that provides humanitarian relief and emergency support to nonprofits in Baltimore neighborhoods. These nonprofits address homelessness and bolster education and access to healthy foods and fresh produce.

Months earlier, 20 Johns Hopkins employees paired off to begin rehearsing for the big night. On May 26, the 10 pairs competed in front of an audience of 750 people—the maximum capacity for Johns Hopkins’ Turner Auditorium. Additional spectators were directed to an overflow auditorium that accommodates another 165 people.



Two couples won the competition, judged by four senior faculty and staff members and with the audience’s electronic votes in real time. Dorry Segev, associate vice chair for the Department of Surgery, and Pamela Paulk, president of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, took the prize for best dance performance. Lucio Gama, assistant professor of molecular and comparative pathobiology, and JoAnn Ioannou, director of nursing in neurology and neurosurgery, raised the most money. Following the primetime show’s tradition, the prize was a mirror-ball trophy.

Gama and Ioannou raised nearly $12,000, to support The Journey Home, a United Way program working to end homelessness in Baltimore through affordable housing, comprehensive health care, sufficient incomes and better emergency shelters.

For a full video report on the event and photos:

https://johnshopkins.exavault.com/share/view/795g-bjgo6bvf

For video excerpts from rehearsals:

--Allison Agwu and Elliot McVeigh

--Pamela Paulk and Dorry Segev

--Erika Benson and Darren Brownlee

For more information on the couples who competed and their chosen charities go to: http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/unitedway/dwths/