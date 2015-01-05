James Segars Named Professor and Director of New Research Division of Gynecology and Obstetrics Department - 01/05/2015

James H. Segars, M.D. Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine has named James H. Segars, M.D., the inaugural professor and director of Reproductive Science and Women’s Health Research, a newly established division of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Previously, Segars was head of the Unit on Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, a branch of the National Institutes of Health. He assumed his role at Hopkins on Jan. 1.

“Dr. Segars will not only establish his own bench/translation laboratory at Johns Hopkins, but he will contribute to and lead our mentoring and curriculum in women’s health research,” says Andrew J. Satin, M.D., the Dr. Dorothy Edwards Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics and director of that department.

Segars is an internationally recognized leader in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. His research focuses on identifying proteins that modify, mediate and augment estrogen action in reproductive tissues and on clarifying clinical disorders contributing to infertility in women.

“Jim and I worked together, from 1998 to 2007, to build the Federal Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology into one of the best programs of its kind anywhere,” Satin says of a federally funded program to train reproductive endocrinology and infertility fellows. “He is great friend and colleague. His recruitment to Hopkins has already created a buzz in the national ob/gyn world.”

Segars’ national leadership roles include director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, president of the Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, council member for the Society for Gynecologic Investigation, and editorial board member of seven peer-reviewed journals. Segars also has mentored numerous students, postdoctoral fellows and clinical fellows, many of whom are now internationally recognized leaders in reproductive research.

Segars is a graduate of Duke University School of Medicine. He interned in the Department of Surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center and did his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Vanderbilt University.