Five Common Questions About Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) - 10/16/2014

1. Q: What is Ebola and what are its symptoms?

A: Ebola virus is the cause of a viral hemorrhagic fever disease. Symptoms of Ebola include fever, severe headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and unexplained bleeding or bruising.

2. Q: What is Johns Hopkins doing to ensure its patients and visitors are protected?

A: Our staff receives regular training and frequently practices to ensure that our hospitals are prepared for all scenarios. If a patient is suspected to have Ebola virus, he or she will be placed in isolation, staff members will take enhanced precautions, and the patient will be evaluated by our specialists in coordination with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DHMH).

3. Q: How do doctors, nurses and other health care workers stay protected from contracting the Ebola virus?

A: Johns Hopkins Medicine’s health care workers will wear special protective clothing and equipment, and they are being extensively trained in their proper use. Our infection control teams are training and educating our clinical staff on proper procedures. The training of our staff began months ago.

4. Q: If I have the virus, how soon will I have symptoms?

A: Symptoms seem to appear anywhere from two to 21 days after exposure to the virus, but eight to 10 days is most common.

5. Q: How contagious is Ebola?

A: We believe that people only become infectious once they start to have symptoms. The risk of being infectious in the early course of the disease is generally low. The risk of infection is much higher in the later stages but can be effectively addressed with the proper use of appropriate personal protective equipment.



