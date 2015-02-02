Felicia Hill-Briggs Named to American Diabetes Association Board of Directors - 02/02/2015

Felicia Hill-Briggs, Ph.D. Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine

Felicia Hill-Briggs, Ph.D., a professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine, has been named to the board of directors of the American Diabetes Association. Hill-Briggs also is senior director of Population Health Research and Development for Johns Hopkins HealthCare and a core faculty member of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology and Clinical Research, where she studies diabetes self-management, behavioral intervention trials, health disparities, neuropsychology and functional impairment disability.

As a member of the ADA board, Hill-Briggs will assist with oversight of the association’s business affairs and work closely with the association’s volunteers and staff on activities and initiatives in support of the organization’s mission.

In addition to her professional responsibilities, Hill-Briggs voluntarily shares her scientific expertise nationally, locally and internationally. She has chaired the American Diabetes Association Council on Behavioral Medicine and Psychology, and served on its Research Grant Review Committee. Locally, she has served on the board of the association’s Maryland chapter. Through the Baltimore Diabetes Research Center, she has led diabetes workshops in Baltimore-area communities and worked with a city middle school to conduct a diabetes prevention and health awareness class. On the international level, she contributes her expertise to diabetes prevention and care through research and clinical initiatives with healthcare systems and governments.

Hill-Briggs holds a bachelor’s degree from American University and master of science and Ph.D. degrees in clinical psychology and health psychology from Penn State University. She completed her internship training in behavioral medicine, medical consultation and liaison, and neuropsychology at the New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship in geriatric neuropsychology at the Polisher Research Institute/Philadelphia Geriatric Center. She also served on the faculty of New York University Medical Center/Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine before joining the Johns Hopkins faculty in 1996.