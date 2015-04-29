Brigitte Sullivan Elected Board Chair of Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland - 04/29/2015

Brigitte Sullivan

Brigitte Sullivan, administrative director of the Johns Hopkins Comprehensive Transplant Center, has been given another leadership position in a notable transplant organization. Most recently, she was elected as the board chair of the Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland, which encourages state residents to save and enhance lives through organ and tissue donations that honor the legacy of the donors.



She is also the secretary of the board of directors of the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland and a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing’s National Transplant Administrator Committee.

Sullivan joined the Johns Hopkins Health System as a network market analyst in 1995. In 1997, she became a senior project manager. She was named assistant administrative director of The Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Comprehensive Transplant Center in 2001 and administrative director in 2003.